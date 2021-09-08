Ayr Wellness Announces September Conference Participation

MIAMI, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR, OTC:AYRWF) ("Ayr" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, today announced its participation in the following conferences:



Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference – September 9, 2021 Jennifer Drake, Ayr's Co-Chief Operating Officer, will host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

SALT New York 2021 – September 13-15, 2021 Jennifer Drake will participate in a panel discussion, Investing in Cannabis: Analyzing the Industry's Future, on Tuesday, September 14 at 2:35pm ET and will host one-on-one and small group meetings following the panel.

Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference – September 14, 2021 Jennifer Drake will participate in a fireside chat with Matt McGinley, Managing Director at Needham & Co., on Tuesday, September 14 at 11:00am ET and will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the morning.

ROTH's Investing in Women Cannabis Pioneers – September 28, 2021 Jennifer Drake will participate in a panel discussion, Investing in Women Owned Cannabis Brands, on Tuesday, September 28 at 1:00pm ET.

BTIG's Inaugural Cannabis Conference – September 29, 2021 Jennifer Drake will participate in a fireside chat with Camilo Lyon, BTIG Lifestyle Brands and Wellness Analyst, on Wednesday, September 29 at 2:50pm ET and will host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.



About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers' experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr's leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick

Head of Investor Relations

T: (646) 977-7914

Email: IR@ayrwellness.com

Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko

VP, Corporate Communications

Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston

MATTIO Communications

T: (703) 926-9159

Email: ir@mattio.com

