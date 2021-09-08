 Skip to main content

Daseke to Participate in the Cowen 14th Annual Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on September 10th

Globe Newswire  
September 08, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) ("Daseke" or the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the Cowen Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Friday September 10, 2021. Jason Bates, Daseke's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the event's panel discussion and will also be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 4,500 tractors and 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group
Joseph Caminiti or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com


