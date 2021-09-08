 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magnite to Webcast Investor Day September 15, 2021

Globe Newswire  
September 08, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
Share:

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform and CTV leader, will webcast its Investor Day on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 11 am to 2 pm eastern time.

Speakers to include:

  • Michael Barrett, President & CEO
  • Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer
  • J. Allen Dove, Chief Technology Officer
  • Katie Evans, Chief Operating Officer
  • Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer - CTV
  • Joe Prusz, Chief Revenue Officer – DV+
  • David Day, CFO
  • Nick Kormeluk, SVP IR & Real Estate
Webcast Details   http://investor.magnite.com, under "Events and Presentations"

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com