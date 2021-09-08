CGS Adds Strength and Expertise to Learning Team by Naming Industry Executive Regina Nowlan as Senior Learning Strategist

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that Regina Nowlan, who has more than 25 years of Learning & Development (L&D) experience, to the newly created position of Senior Learning Strategist. She will report to Doug Stephen, president of the Learning division, which has continued to expand its services to Fortune 500 companies globally, providing award-winning custom technology-based learning programs and experiential learning to support distributed teams with its mixed reality platform, Teamwork AR™.



In this role, Nowlan will lead CGS's Learning Consulting Services in support of global leaders responsible for strategic change management, enterprise-level workforce planning transformations and corporate development programs that drive culture and inclusion with a higher level of business value. Having worked across diverse industries and all L&D areas – business strategic partner, facilitator and solution designer at a local, regional and global scale – her background brings CGS clients a wealth of experience.

Prior to joining CGS, Nowlan was a learning leader at McDonald's Corporation, responsible for modernizing and transforming how people learn in the restaurants and throughout the field organization. This was a global scale strategy that reached approximately 2 million workforce across 53 global markets with aim to enable skill building in operations, leadership and hospitality. Before that she was head of L&D and SVP of Learning for several Fortune 500 financial and insurance companies.

"The rapidly changing workforce, resulting from pandemic in-person limitations as well as technology advancements, has left a tremendous need for and growth in the Learning business," said Stephen. "As CGS continues to develop and deliver innovative programs to our valued customers, Regina will bring fresh perspectives to our innovative, tech-forward Learning strategies to further expand the business."

The CGS Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world's most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients' employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

"This is an exciting time to join CGS as the company continues to elevate its offering to clients across all industries," said Nowlan. "With today's rapid pace of change, there is a greater need for learning and development to equip and innovate so that people in the workforce can access the knowledge and tools needed to grow and succeed. I look forward to contributing to the company's award-winning programs to reinforce CGS's position as a leader in the L&D space."

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Susan Sweeney, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com



