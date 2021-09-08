FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Mimi Brooks, CEO of Logical Design Solutions WHAT: Will present the next episode of LDS Live! WHEN: September 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://lds.zoom.us/webinar/register/1816293935695/WN_UQ-sA-6oSPOs3B_nZ0uAAA.

DETAILS:

The COVID-19 recovery is going well beyond facilitating hybrid home and office working arrangements and is clearing the way for far-reaching and extraordinary changes in human work. Social contracts with workers are also changing as this second wave of the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to shape the future of work.

In this installment of LDS Live! CEO Mimi Brooks will share how COVID accelerated (but didn't create) the path to the future of work. She'll explore going beyond work flexibility and hybrid arrangements, human adaptation and worker well-being. Additionally, Brooks will discuss how the human-machine relationship is coming together to define a holistic perspective on the future of work. Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions about providing flexibility in how, when and where work is done to allow people to be productive yet afford personal life balance

LDS Live! is a complimentary virtual event intended for audiences focused on organizational design and change management driven by digital transformation. To register, visit https://lds.zoom.us/webinar/register/1816293935695/WN_UQ-sA-6oSPOs3B_nZ0uAAA.



About Logical Design Solutions

Founded in 1990, Logical Design Solutions (LDS) is a digital strategy and design consultancy for the global enterprise. For over 30 years, LDS has helped market leaders realize their most important business and people strategies through technological innovation. Our work is focused on the win-win outcome – where business performance is elevated, and where people feel valued, empowered and inspired in their work. Clients come to LDS because of our thought-leadership and expertise in organization transformation, our foundation in visionary experience strategy, and our commitment to shaping new human work in the age of digital. To learn more, visit lds.com.





Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille, The Devon Group, jeanne@devonpr.com