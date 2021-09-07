Conformis, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features a range of personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two virtual investor conferences in September 2021.



H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

The H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference will take place September 13-15, 2021. A virtual presentation will be available to watch on-demand and a webcast of the presentation will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/906c3fe3-3008-421a-970a-bb8933d0dfb5.





Annual Global Investment Conference will take place September 13-15, 2021. A virtual presentation will be available to watch on-demand and a webcast of the presentation will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/906c3fe3-3008-421a-970a-bb8933d0dfb5. Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your H.C Wainwright representative or contact Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com or (781) 374-5598.



Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit will take place virtually September 20-23, 2021. Conformis management will present on September 21, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/cfms/2767483.





Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or contact Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com or (781) 374-5598.



About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit® Image-to-Implant® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis also offers Identity Imprint™, a new line of total knee replacement products that utilizes a proprietary algorithm to select the implant size that most closely meets the geometric and anatomic requirements of the patient's knee. Conformis' sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.



