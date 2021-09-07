Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:



Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference (Panel discussion): Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 1:25-2:25 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Presentation): Pre-recorded and available starting September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare (Presentation): Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:40-3:10 p.m. ET



The webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website and twitter.





