Bioprocess Technology Market Report 2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioprocess technology market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising incidence of infectious diseases during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, " Bioprocess Technology Market 2021-2028." Growth in the biotechnology sector, increased R&D expenditure, growing need for vaccine manufacturing, and technical improvements are key growth factors for this market. On the other hand, strict regulatory rules and the high price of equipment are limiting market expansion for bioprocess technology. Biopharmaceutical businesses will face significant challenges in increasing manufacturing capacity and shortening it's time to bring medicines to market. Bioprocess equipment manufacturers would be expected to provide creative, safe, and high-efficiency solutions to satisfy the increased competition from biopharmaceutical firms.

Industry Development-

February 2019: UNIVERCELLS launched scale-x carbo, a bench-scale automated cell culture system for expressing and concentrating viral therapeutic substances suitable for R&D and clinical material production.





COVID-19 Impact-

Cumulative Impact of Covid-19 on Bioprocess Industry

The appearance of COVID-19 has brought the world to a halt. We recognize that the healthcare crisis has had an extraordinary impact on businesses across industries. Rising government and corporate funding may aid in the fight against this extremely infectious illness. Some industries are suffering, while others are flourishing. During this time of fast expansion, the sector has learned to be adaptable and agile. This flexibility is already assisting the industry in retooling for quick development and manufacturing of pandemic vaccines, treatments, equipment, and diagnostics, adapting to changes brought about by this global mobilization of resources.





Segments-

By product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumable accessories. Instruments consist of bioprocess analyzers, gas analyzers, osmometers, cell counter system, bioreactors, and incubator. On the other hand, consumable accessories consist of cultural media and reagents. On the basis of end-users, the market is segregated into biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals companies, research & academic institutes, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The bioprocess technology research examines market variables impacting demand and supply, key dynamics affecting the market throughout the forecast period, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends. The study also includes a comprehensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Demand for Protein to Stimulate Growth

The global bioprocess technology market growth is expected to grow due to the rising demand for protein during the projected period. The need for recombinant proteins for medicinal purposes is increasing. Human proteins derived from genetic engineering play an important role in the therapeutic pharmaceuticals industry. Recombinant therapeutic proteins are significant treatments for a wide range of illnesses, including diabetic, cancers, contagious diseases, hepatitis, and iron deficiency. Antibodies, FC fusion proteins, hormonal, interleukin, enzymes, and anticoagulants are examples of common therapeutic proteins. As the prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer rises, the segment will grow. Furthermore, recombinant proteins can be used to study fusion proteins.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing R&D Activities to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global bioprocess technology market share during the forecast period. The existence of large-scale pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities in the United States, together with increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, has significantly contributed to the region's supremacy. Furthermore, the North American area is home to a large number of contractual manufacturing firms that are integrating disposables into their operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. This market's expansion is fuelled by overall biopharmaceutical industry growth, expenditures by major market participants in Asia nations, increased government support, advancements in R&D infrastructure, and rising knowledge and academic excellence.

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

The research provides a thorough analysis of the following prominent companies in bioprocess technology, including their competitive landscape, capacity, and most recent events such as mergers, acquisitions, and investment, storage expansions, and facility turnarounds.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Bioprocess Technology:

UNIVERCELLS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Sartorius AG

Danaher





