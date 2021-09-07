Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract to Provide its iUGO Care Platform to Over 2,500 Cardiology Patients in Puerto Rico

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT, OTC:RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that through its partnership with digiiMED it has signed a new contract to provide its iUGO Care platform, Care Management Services and medical monitoring devices to over 2,500 Medicare Advantage Cardiology patients in Puerto Rico.



"We are very pleased to be adding a new cardiology practice in Puerto Rico to our platform," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "We will be providing our iUGO Care software and Care Management Services to over 2,500 cardiac patients who are covered by Medicare Advantage. We will also be supplying medical monitoring devices from our existing inventory to these patients. The Company expects to generate an average revenue of $40 USD per patient per month for this deployment, as well as a one-time payment of over $500,000 USD for supplying devices. Onboarding has already started and is expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2021."

"The Company remains on track to achieve a revenue run rate of approximately $2 Million per month by the end of December 2021," continued Dr. Crossley. "As previously disclosed, Reliq expects to have its first full profitable quarter this quarter, and we do not expect to need to raise additional funds going forward to achieve our revenue targets."

About digiiMED

digiiMED is a digital medicine services company devoted to connecting patients with healthcare providers anytime, anywhere. digiiMED works with clinical providers and patients throughout Puerto Rico and Latin America. Learn more at http://www.digiimed.com.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

