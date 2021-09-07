USAF Awards Jetoptera Direct to Phase II SBIR contract

EDMONDS, Washington, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USAF awarded Jetoptera, Inc. a Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract. Jetoptera will design, build out and test an Upper Surface Blown Wing (USB) equipped, powered high-lift test article integrating Jetoptera's Fluidic Propulsive System (FPS), to characterize and further demonstrate the potential of FPSTM to create a signature managed propulsion for VTOL aircraft. The experimental data will be used to deliver a conceptual design of a High Speed Vertical Take Off and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft.



This award builds upon the success of two previous Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract awards, both providing experimental data on the performance of the Fluidic Propulsive System (FPS). The first was to measure and characterize in an anechoic wind tunnel the aeroacoustics of the Jetoptera FPSTM and compare it to legacy propulsors. The second was conducted in a wind tunnel to characterize and collect aerodynamics data on a USB with integrated FPSTM and determine the lift and thrust augmentation of the combined solution.

During a previous SBIR as a subcontractor to Freedom Flight Works, Inc., Jetoptera proved that the FPSTM emits atonal noise. Through its STTR with the University of Washington, Jetoptera obtained experimental evidence that FPSTM can be adapted to provide high-efficiency thrust and lift augmentation to a wing to enable an aircraft to take off vertically and transition smoothly to wingborne flight. With Jetoptera's new concept of "3-in-1" propulsion, the aircraft can also accelerate to jet speeds.

Jetoptera's FPSTM technology continues to deliver positive results that surpass the capabilities of legacy propulsion methods while being safer, quieter, low observable and enabling far higher speeds than propellers or rotor driven aircraft.

The period of performance for this Direct to Phase II Contract is fifteen months.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release: distribution unlimited.

