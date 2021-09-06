ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced a virtual oral presentation of data from the Company's Phase 1/2 Stellar trial of QR-421a at the EURETINA virtual congress held September 9-12, 2021. It is the first time the Stellar trial data is presented at a medical congress. The paper will be made available on the EURETINA platform at the start of the congress.

ProQR's Presentation

Title: Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421a RNA therapy in retinitis pigmentosa due to mutations in the USH2A gene (Stellar trial)

Presenter: David G. Birch, PhD, Retina Foundation of the Southwest, Dallas, TX, USA

Presentation type: Oral free paper presentation

About Usher Syndrome Type 2a and Non-Syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa (nsRP)

Usher syndrome is the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness. People with Usher syndrome type 2a are usually born with hearing loss and start to have progressive vision loss during adulthood. The vision loss can also occur without hearing loss in a disease called non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa. Usher syndrome type 2a and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa can be caused by mutations in the USH2A gene. To date, there are no pharmaceutical treatments approved or in clinical development that treat the vision loss associated with mutations in USH2A.

About QR-421a

QR-421a is a first-in-class investigational RNA therapy designed to address the underlying cause of vision loss in Usher syndrome type 2a and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. QR-421a is designed to restore functional usherin protein by using an exon skipping approach with the aim to stop or reverse vision loss in patients. QR-421a is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the US and the European Union and received fast-track and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include those relating to our presentations at EURETINA and statements regarding QR-421a and its clinical development and therapeutic potential, including statements about the Stellar trial. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

