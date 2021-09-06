ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|30-Aug-21
|54,977
|710.56
|39,064,380.15
|31-Aug-21
|54,993
|710.32
|39,062,787.24
|1-Sep-21
|54,915
|711.34
|39,062,978.00
|2-Sep-21
|54,374
|718.20
|39,051,178.43
|3-Sep-21
|54,211
|720.56
|39,062,532.95
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
