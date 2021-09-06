JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail

BEIJING, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:JD), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Lei Xu as President of JD.com, Mr. Lijun Xin as CEO of JD Retail and Mr. Enlin Jin as CEO of JD Health International Inc. ("JD Health"), effective immediately. Mr. Richard Qiangdong Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, will devote more time to formulating the Company's long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas.



In his new role, Mr. Lei Xu will be leading the day-to-day operation and collaborative development of various business units of JD.com, and continue to report to CEO of the Company. Mr. Xu has been with the Company since 2009 and was previously CEO of JD Retail, responsible for the development, operation and strategy of JD.com's retail business. Since joining JD.com, Mr. Xu has held several leadership roles within the sales and marketing divisions of JD Retail, including head of marketing and branding, head of JD Wireless, and head of platform operations. In the last 12 years since he joined the Company, especially since he became CEO of JD Retail in July 2018, Mr. Xu has established the business philosophy of "trust-based and customer-centric value creation" and led JD Retail to achieve high-quality growth for three consecutive years.

Mr. Lijun Xin joined JD.com in October 2012, and prior to this promotion he served as an executive director and CEO of JD Health. In his role as CEO of JD Health, Mr. Xin has successfully established the business from scratch and made significant contribution in making JD Health the "go-to health management platform for everyone in China". Under his leadership, JD Health has achieved rapid growth and generated valuable returns. Prior to serving as CEO of JD Health, Mr. Xin was in charge of JD.com's marketplace business, and was subsequently in charge of different business units of JD Retail.

"JD has a sound management structure with a large number of excellent business leaders, who, represented by Mr. Lei Xu, have strong belief in JD's long-term business philosophy, proven leadership capability and extensive industry experience," said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com. "Looking to the future, the correct long-term strategic design, the growth and development of young talents, and the healthy and coordinated development of various business units will continue to be the driving force for JD in doing the hardest and most challenging, but right and most valuable things for the industry."

