Willis Towers Watson Posts Webcast Details for Investor Day

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Willis Towers Watson & Co. (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will host an investor day and an online web simulcast of the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The event will provide an opportunity to hear from Willis Towers Watson's senior management and business leaders about its strategy, operations, and financial targets.

The live broadcast of the investor day will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. An online replay will be available shortly after the live presentation for three months.

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS

Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@willistowerswatson.com 


