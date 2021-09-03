 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG ((SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will present at two upcoming virtual healthcare investor events in September 2021.

Conference Presentation Details:

  • Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
  • Date/Time: Friday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET (5:00 PM – 5:45 PM CET)
  • Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
  • Date/Time: September 13-15, 2021; Presentation available on demand from Sept. 13, 7:00 AM ET (1:00 PM CET)

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. 
www.molecularpartners.com; Follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.


FOR FURTHER DETAILS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, Ph.D., Associate Dir. IR & Comms
shai.biran@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com