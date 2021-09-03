AmeriCorps Calls on All Americans to Pledge to Serve on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 11, 2021, will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. AmeriCorps, organizations, and Americans nationwide will join in patriotic acts of volunteer service as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day.

9/11 Day is a chance to recapture the spirit of unity that swept the nation in the aftermath of 9/11 while paying tribute to those lost, heroic first responders, and the countless others who serve to defend the nation's freedom at home and around the globe.

"The September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, which was spearheaded by the families of the 9/11 victims to honor their loved ones, allows us to turn a day of tragedy into a day of action," said Acting CEO Mal Coles. "Right now, in the midst of a pandemic, we need that spirit more than ever. If there was ever a time our country needed to show resilience and unity, it is now."

AmeriCorps, the federal agency which leads the 9/11 Day of Service along with 911Day.org, is responsible for the nation's volunteer efforts and is providing tools and resources to help members of the media connect citizens to volunteer opportunities in their area.

New this year, AmeriCorps partnered with VolunteerMatch to create a robust search tool to host and share volunteer opportunities from around the country. In addition to opportunities through AmeriCorps and VolunteerMatch, users will find service roles from Idealist, California Volunteers, JustServe, MENTOR, and Volunteer.gov.

All Americans can get involved:

On 9/11 Day, pledge to serve with a local nonprofit or organization you're passionate about throughout the year.

Volunteer at a 9/11 Day service project in your area.

Find service opportunities using the newly launched volunteer search tool.

Organize your own service event using AmeriCorps resources.

Americans in all 50 states will participate in projects that include delivering meals, refurbishing schools and community centers, collecting food and clothing, and building homes. Volunteers will also recruit mentors, provide services for veterans and military families, and help citizens improve their financial literacy skills.

Despite the pandemic, Americans are finding ways to serve on 9/11 Day safely. A list of resources to serve at home are located on the AmeriCorps 9/11 Day resource page.

September 11th was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 2009 and is led by AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service. AmeriCorps partners with 911Day.org, the nonprofit that, along with 9/11 families, began the 9/11 Day observance more than a decade ago, and engages hundreds of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools, and businesses nationwide.

Attachments





Samantha Jo Warfield AmeriCorps 202-606-6775 sjwarfield@cns.gov