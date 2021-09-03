Race for the Blue Tuna Tournament returns to Tofino Resort + Marina September 10-18, 2021

Tofino, BC, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its fourth anniversary, Race for the Blue at Tofino Resort + Marina brings tournament fishing way, way offshore in pursuit of one of the fastest and tastiest fish in the ocean. From September 10-18, 2021 a record breaking 37 teams of enthusiastic anglers will take to the open ocean each day competing for the $40,000 grand prize plus over $40,000 in daily prizes from inspired by adventure brands like YETI, Mustang Survival, Shimano, Salty Crew and Costa Del Mar Sunglasses.

"We were blown away by how quickly Race for the Blue sold out this year," says Willie Mitchell, Tofino Resort + Marina President and Partner. "We love hosting this one-of-a-kind tournament that sheds light on an unexpected, sustainable fishery in BC - though not for the faint of heart! We're so far offshore that participants can expect rare encounters with sunfish, sharks, turtles and dolphins along the way; these waters are teeming with life."

Participants also have the opportunity to give back. On the Thursday of the weeklong tournament, known as "Thankful Thursday", anglers can choose to donate all tuna caught on that day. In partnership with St. Jean's Cannery & Smokehouse, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust and the Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild fresh tuna is canned and distributed to local food banks, school meal programs and more in the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere region. Last year over 6,000 cans were distributed to those in need.

Other tournament highlights include:

The Public Market - free, day-long market at Tofino Resort + Marina on Sunday September 12 featuring fishing focused stalls, tasty bites and live entertainment.

Tuna Tuesday - participant dinner on September 14 featuring a guest chef in collaboration with Executive Chef Terry Somerville of on-site signature restaurant 1909 Kitchen. The chefs will cook up the day's catch, and a collaborative feature tuna dish will be available to the public all week long.

Catchella - wrap up celebration on September 18 featuring live performances including headliner Bedouin Soundclash in the scenic courtyard at Tofino Resort + Marina, with sweeping views of Strawberry Island, Lone Cone and the Clayoquot Sound beyond. Guests can experience the energy of the tournament on the final night with live music, an awards presentation complete with an emcee and delicious food in partnership with Chef Angus An of Maenam - a Vancouver staple offering the best of Thai flavours with unique dishes that respect both Thai tradition and modern cuisine. Tickets for the public are $25 and can be bought on-site at Tofino Resort + Marina or online at tofinoresortandmarina.com/racefortheblue.

Tofino Resort + Marina is the only full-service resort situated on the inlet, and is just a short stroll from Tofino's artisan boutiques, surf shops and Pacific flavours. Home to Tofino's largest private marina, with 58 slips and space to moor vessels of up to 130 feet, Tofino Resort + Marina partners with Harbour Air Seaplanes to connect residents and visitors from Downtown Vancouver to Tofino daily, in only an hour, docking right at the resort.

For more information and to book your stay visit tofinoresortandmarina.com

Follow along with the adventures at @tofinomarina @racefortheblue

Supporting images for media can be accessed here

Attachments





Annabel Hawksworth Hawksworth Communications 604.609.6678 annabel@hawksworth.ca