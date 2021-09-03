 Skip to main content

REMINDER: Canadian Labour Congress President, Bea Bruske, Available for Labour Day Comment

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2021 9:56am   Comments
OTTAWA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 18 months of working people facing unprecedented health and economic challenges, Election 2021 comes at a pivotal time in our country's history. 

On Labour Day, the new President of the Canadian Labour Congress, Bea Bruske, is available for comment about the concerns and priorities of working families.

"The pandemic and economic crisis laid bare the inequality in our society. Many families are struggling to afford housing and essentials like food and medicine," said Bruske.

"The stakes are high in this election. Canada's unions are urging Canadians to support candidates who are putting working families at the centre of their recovery plans."

When:  Interviews can be arranged between Thursday, September 2 until Monday, September 6
What: Canadian Labour Congress President, Bea Bruske, available for comment on Labour Day and the 2021 Election
Where: Virtual or in-person, by arrangement

For more information, please contact:
Chantal St-Denis
Cell 613-355-1962
media@clcctc.ca


