REMINDER: Canadian Labour Congress President, Bea Bruske, Available for Labour Day Comment

OTTAWA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 18 months of working people facing unprecedented health and economic challenges, Election 2021 comes at a pivotal time in our country's history.



On Labour Day, the new President of the Canadian Labour Congress, Bea Bruske, is available for comment about the concerns and priorities of working families.

"The pandemic and economic crisis laid bare the inequality in our society. Many families are struggling to afford housing and essentials like food and medicine," said Bruske.

"The stakes are high in this election. Canada's unions are urging Canadians to support candidates who are putting working families at the centre of their recovery plans."

