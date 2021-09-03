Company announcement – No. 57 / 2021

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. September 3, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Friday, September 10, 2021 Presentation: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. CET





A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. Zealand markets V-Go®, a basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes, and Zegalogue®, (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. To support these two marketed products Zealand built a dedicated sales force in the United States and has established itself as a fully integrated biotechnology company. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations Claudia Styslinger Argot Partners investors@zealandpharma.com





Zealand Pharma Media Relations David Rosen Argot Partners media@zealandpharma.com







