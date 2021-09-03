ProQR Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) (the "Company"), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Citi's 16 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Thursday, September 9, 4:10-4:55 pm EDT – Rare Disease Panel

Presentation available on demand beginning September 13, 7am EDT

Tuesday, September 28, 3:20-3:50 pm EDT – Fireside Chat

Tuesday, October 5, 4:00-4:30 pm EDT – Fireside Chat

Presentation and webcast details will be accessible from the "Investors & Media" section of ProQR's website (www.proqr.com) under "Events". Archived webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our participation in these conferences. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

