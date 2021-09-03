Party City Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference, on Friday, September 10th at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.



A link to the live webcast will be available via the Company's web site, investor.partycity.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. An online replay will also be available following the event.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) (NYSE:PRTY) is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer distributor and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.





