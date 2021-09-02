 Skip to main content

Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation platform technologies, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference, fireside chat, Sept. 9, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ET

  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat, Sept. 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ET

  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference, company presentation, Sept. 15, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ET

The sessions may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Voyager's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the technology to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from the Company's TRACER™ screening platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of new and second-generation programs and may elevate the field to overcome the limitations of conventional gene therapy vectors across neurological disorders and other therapeutic areas.
