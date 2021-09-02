 Skip to main content

W&T Offshore to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) ("W&T" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn is scheduled to make a presentation on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:35 pm Eastern Time. Senior management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors that day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T's website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the "Investors" section. An investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the event will be posted in the "Investors" section of W&T's website under "Presentations" on Thursday morning, September 9, 2021.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 41 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 622,000 gross acres, including approximately 435,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:    Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
apetrie@wtoffshore.com
713-297-8024		              Janet Yang
EVP & CFO
investorrelations@wtoffshore.com
713-513-8689
         


