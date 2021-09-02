BiomX to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

BRANFORD, Conn. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at three upcoming virtual investor events in September.



Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investments Conference

Date: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 a.m. EDT

Event: Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Science & MedTech Summit

Date: Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

Time: 1:15 – 1:55 p.m. EDT

Event: Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Time: 11:20 a.m. EDT



Live webcasts of the three presentations will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the BiomX website.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

