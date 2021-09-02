 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BiomX to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

BRANFORD, Conn. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at three upcoming virtual investor events in September.

Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investments Conference
Date: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Time: 7:00 a.m. EDT

Event: Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Science & MedTech Summit
Date: Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
Time: 1:15 – 1:55 p.m. EDT

Event: Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
Time: 11:20 a.m. EDT

Live webcasts of the three presentations will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the BiomX website.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

BiomX, Inc.
Assaf Oron
Chief Business Officer
+972 (54) 222-8901
assafo@biomx.com

Investors:
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 429-3548
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: BiomX Inc


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com