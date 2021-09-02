 Skip to main content

Erasca to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer, will represent Erasca in a fireside chat beginning at 4:15 PM Eastern Time on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Registration for the live webcast is available at Morganstanley.webcasts. A live webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast.

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 


