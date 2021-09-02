 Skip to main content

Advantage Solutions to Participate at Upcoming Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) ("Advantage," the "Company," "we" or "our"), the leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods companies and retailers, today announced that its management team will attend the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 10, 2021. Investors who are interested in setting up a meeting may contact Advantage Investor Relations or their Barclays conference representative.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage's data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net. 

Contacts: 

Dan Riff
Chief Investor Relations & Strategy Officer
Advantage Solutions
daniel.riff@advantagesolutions.net

Dan Morrison
Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations
Advantage Solutions

Kevin Doherty
Solebury Trout
Managing Director
Investorrelations@advantagesolutions.net


