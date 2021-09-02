Noema Pharma to attend Swiss Biotech Day and the UBS Biotech Private Company Symposium in September 2021
BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a Swiss-based clinical stage company targeting orphan central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces it will attend two upcoming investor events:
- Swiss Biotech Day, in-person in Basel, September 6, 2021
Luigi Costa will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings
- The UBS Biotech Private Company Symposium, virtual, September 22-23, 2021
Luigi Costa will be presenting and available for Q&A on September 23rd at 16:00 CET
About Noema Pharma
Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting orphan neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic products in-licensed from Roche and with strong safety packages. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is in preparation for Phase 2b testing to treat Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.
