Noema Pharma to attend Swiss Biotech Day and the UBS Biotech Private Company Symposium in September 2021

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a Swiss-based clinical stage company targeting orphan central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces it will attend two upcoming investor events:



Swiss Biotech Day, in-person in Basel, September 6, 2021

Luigi Costa will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings

The UBS Biotech Private Company Symposium, virtual, September 22-23, 2021

Luigi Costa will be presenting and available for Q&A on September 23rd at 16:00 CET



About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting orphan neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic products in-licensed from Roche and with strong safety packages. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is in preparation for Phase 2b testing to treat Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

Contacts

Noema Pharma

Luigi Costa

Chief Executive Officer

info@noemapharma.com Investors

LifeSci Advisors – Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0) 76 735 01 31 Media

LifeSci Advisors – Bernhard Schmid

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0) 44 447 12 21







