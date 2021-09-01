 Skip to main content

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
September 01, 2021 5:07pm   Comments
Southfield, MI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its third quarter operating results on Monday, October 25, 2021, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.
U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039
International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities' website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13722742
The replay will be accessible through November 9, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 569 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 153,300 developed sites and nearly 41,300 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com


