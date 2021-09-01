Face Recognition Leader Paravision Names Security Industry Veteran Kurt Takahashi to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paravision , the U.S.-based leader in mission-critical face recognition and computer vision, today announced the appointment of Kurt Takahashi to its corporate board of directors.

Kurt brings over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and leadership in the security industry. Currently CEO of Netwatch Group, Kurt has held senior executive positions at market-leading companies including Pelco (acquired by Motorola Solutions), AMAG (part of G4S), and Quantum Secure (acquired by HID Global), and has led multiple major acquisitions to strategic investors.

The board appointment follows Paravision's $23 million funding round in May and the appointment of biometric technology veteran Benji Hutchinson as President and COO.

Over the past year, Paravision has demonstrated its leadership on a wide range of NIST's gold standard Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) evaluations. The company has consistently achieved #1 U.S. ranking and top-10 global performance in all key leaderboards, including 1:1 verification , 1:N identification , performance for paperless travel , and performance with face masks .

"In my 25 years in the security world, I have seen many startups attempt this level of innovation and pace, but few have the unparalleled accuracy combined with leaders that exhibit a clear north star with their ethics. As computer vision becomes an integral part of access control, security, and identity verification, I'm looking forward to helping the company continue to break away from the pack," Takahashi said.

"Kurt joins at a time of rapid growth for Paravision as companies look for a U.S.-based partner that can provide world-class computer vision capabilities that are ethically developed and conscientiously sold. We've reached the level of accuracy at a scale where face recognition can make a significant difference in use cases such as access control, video security, payments, and identity management, and are proud to be able to collaborate with Kurt to build upon this unique foundation," said Doug Aley, Paravision CEO.

