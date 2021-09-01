Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Appointment of Christopher J. Corr to Board of Directors

Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW)), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, announced today the appointment of Christopher J. Corr to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Corr is a shareholder and Executive Vice President of Kidder Mathews, the largest independent commercial real estate firm on the West Coast. Mr. Corr specializes in selling and leasing office and industrial properties in South King County, Washington. Since joining Kidder Mathews in 1986, Mr. Corr has managed over two million square feet of real estate as a property manager, assisted in the development and leasing of real estate throughout the region, and, over the past 30+ years, completed over several thousand commercial sale and lease transactions.

In 2001, Mr. Corr won the Washington Chapter Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) Broker of the Year award. He is frequently quoted in and writes for both the Puget Sound Business Journal and Daily Journal of Commerce. Mr. Corr has also spoken on real estate trends at the NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association Forecast Breakfast.

Mr. Corr graduated with honors from the University of Washington, earning his Bachelor of Science in building construction and Bachelor of Arts in business administration. He is a former member of the Seattle University Board of Regents and Kidder Mathews Board of Directors. In his spare time, Mr. Corr is a member of and served as membership chair for both the Seattle Tennis Club and Broadmoor Golf Club.

Sterling Griffin, Harbor's CEO and President stated, "We are delighted to have Mr. Corr join our Board of Directors. He brings an incredible depth of experience in both local and national real estate development and trends to the Harbor Board."

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, Belfair, Allyn, Port Orchard, and Blaine in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in three new markets. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivisions in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The Company recently acquired property in Punta Gorda, Florida, and plans to begin construction of oceanfront condominiums there in 2022. Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .





Investor Relations Hanover International IR@harborcustomdev.com 866-744-0974