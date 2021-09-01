IAA Mobility 2021 Munich: Magna to Present Future Ready Portfolio

Full range of innovative sustainable vehicle systems on display





The Power of Magna to be on full display at IAA in Munich

SAILAUF, Germany, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna's commitment to delivering innovative products and systems that also create a better world for tomorrow will be on full display at the IAA 2021 Mobility Show. The show, in its new home in Munich, provides the ideal forum for sharing the company's product portfolio, new innovations and future vision. Attendees of the show can visit Magna in Hall B3, Booth C60 to learn more about what sets the company apart from others in the industry.

"Our full-system vehicle capability, overall product expertise and comprehensive vehicle knowledge demonstrate The Power of Magna, which is a real differentiator in this high-tech, complex industry," said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Magna International. "It's why we are an industry leader when it comes to helping advance mobility for everyone and everything."



New regulatory requirements, advances in automotive technologies and new business models are driving changes in the industry like never before. Magna is in a unique position to support automakers during this transformative time.

The company will be displaying its eDrive technologies which allow vehicles to maximize performance, proving that an exceptional driving experience doesn't have to come at the expense of the planet or sustainability. Visitors of IAA will be able to see the Magna Etelligent Reach™ powertrain system, which will be launched in a completely new production vehicle in 2022. Through an intelligent electrified powertrain the system offers an extended range of up to 145 km/90 miles while excelling in any driving situation, a key aspect in the growing electrification space.

Visitors can also experience Magna's connected PHEV powertrain solution, the Magna Etelligent Eco™, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 38 % and provides outstanding drivability in purely electric driving, and its Etelligent Force powertrain featuring the Magna eBeam™ technology, one of the first outcomes from its Joint Venture partnership with LG Electronics.

The company will also highlight ADAS technologies like its industry-first digital radar which enhances a vehicle's ability to "see" its surroundings and detect potential hazards - from a stalled vehicle in a dark tunnel to a pedestrian up to 150 meters away. The Magna ICON™ Digital Radar, set to launch in 2022, dramatically improves performance over today's analog radar, bringing it to levels which have not yet been experienced in automotive applications. In combination with Magna's expertise in cameras, sensors, solid-state lidar and domain controllers, Magna can seamlessly integrate these technologies, providing a full-system approach to automakers.

With its comprehensive portfolio, Magna can rethink the possibilities across the entire vehicle. This includes the creation of a battery enclosure which contributes to the structural and safety aspects of an electric vehicle, while protecting high-voltage batteries from damage and water. Lighting technologies such as the Magna Flecsform™ which contributes to design flexibility and energy saving. Reconfigurable seating concepts allow for vehicle cabins to be reshaped and reimagined for various levels of autonomy.

IAA virtual visitors and onsite guests can get ongoing Magna updates at magna.com/IAA2021 through its social media channels on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter or follow the Magna IAA livestream on YouTube .

