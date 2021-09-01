 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intercept to Present at the Virtual Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 01, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Intercept, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will present at the virtual Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com 

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com