Mission Microwave Announces Award/Design-Win for Integrated Tactical Transceivers

Mission Microwave is supplying integrated transceivers for a major defense contractor's premier X-, Ku-, and Ka-band Man-Portable VSAT terminals.

Cypress, CA August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC, a manufacturer of highly efficient Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Up Converters (BUCs), has received a multi-million dollar order from a US DoD contractor to provide updated versions of the contractor’s highly integrated transceivers for their signature Man-Portable VSAT terminal. This design win replaces incumbent providers and brings Mission’s efficient and reliable GaN power amplifiers integrated with receiver components to create products that are form, fit, and function replacements for older version technologies.

Initial orders for the transceiver products covering all three bands total over $2.4 million. The customer’s product line is well regarded and is widely deployed in both domestic and international tactical SATCOM terminal markets. Additional long-term demand for the products is expected based on the customer’s recent contract wins.

“Our customer needed a reliable supplier of this customized transceiver to meet their program commitments. Mission was able to support this long-standing customer with a customized design, improved performance, and support an aggressive schedule,” said Steve Richeson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Mission Microwave.

Mission Microwave supports the satellite terminal industry with high performance X-, Ku-, and Ka-band products from highly integrated transceivers in the 10-80 watt range to large-scale amplifiers up to 400 watts for gateway installations. Customers rely on Mission to provide the highest level of capability, reliability, support, and on-time delivery. Mission Microwave will be exhibiting their entire line of X-, Ku-, and Ka-band solid-state products at the Satellite 2021 conference September 8-10, 2021 in National Harbor, Maryland.

About Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

Mission Microwave Technologies brings revolutionary design for RF (Radio Frequency) and microwave electronics, supporting ground-based, airborne, and space-based applications. Using the latest in semiconductor technology, Mission Microwave's focus is to minimize the size, weight, and power (SWaP) for these critical applications, while providing its customers with the best possible reliability. Mission Microwave sets the new standard for design, performance, and reliability.

Contact Information:

Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

Steve Richeson, VP Sales & Marketing

(951) 893-4679

Contact via Email

www.missionmicrowave.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/843567

Press Release Distributed by PR.com