Power BI Connector for Jira is Now an Atlassian Cloud Fortified App

Power BI Connector for Jira, an Enterprise Grade app created by Ukraine-based software development team Alpha Serve, got the status of an Atlassian Cloud Fortified app.

Mykolaiv, Ukraine August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cloud Fortified Apps is the Atlassian program considered to protect customer trust and mark the most business-effective and trusted apps.

To become a Cloud Fortified app, you must meet several qualities: Security, Reliability, Support. It means that Cloud Fortified apps offer additional confidence, dependability, and service through:

- Cloud security participation

- Reliability checks

- 24hr support response time.

Alpha Serve’s Power BI Connector for Jira has been recognized as the Cloud Fortified app so that it confirms maintaining high standards of service and data protection.

Power BI Connector for Jira lets you design compound models in Power BI Desktop, with guaranteed scalability and expert support. Its primary functions include:

- connecting Jira to Power BI for easy data export with no-code user experience

- creating diversified reports based on Jira data

- data export from Leading Marketplace Apps.

With more than 1000 active installs, at this time, Power BI Connector for Jira is the only connector app having an Atlassian Cloud Fortified app badge.

The important feature is qualified tech support, including Business Intelligence specialists that help customers find out and reach all their corporate potential with the app. Power BI Connector for Jira is used by leading enterprises, government, and education.

Additionally, the app is part of the Marketplace Bug Bounty Program: one of the most successful Atlassian Marketplace tools applied to detect weaknesses in applications. Through demonstrating an ability to avert security issues, Power BI Connector for Jira was rewarded with a security badge by the program.

“We are on a mission to establish long-term partnerships that create value for our customers. That’s why improved security and greater protection benchmarks are so important,” says an Alpha Serve representative.

The status of the Cloud Fortified App will enable intensified visibility and allow customers to easily find and review Power BI Connector for Jira, so they can make a choice.

Overall, in their work, Alpha Serve has a reputation as a team that changes classic Jira and Confluence usage. Among their products, there are many apps alternating typical Atlassian routines.

It’s worth mentioning that working on ​​increasing security awareness, as an Atlassian Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has completed the Security Self-Assessment Program and proved its clear data safety policy.

Besides that, this year, by demonstrating excellent development and user experience criteria, Alpha Serve has received the status of the Silver Solution Partner on the Atlassian Marketplace.

