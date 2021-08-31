Craig B. Larsen, MD Joins NY Breast Health

Bronx, NY August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Breast Health (NYBH) announces the addition of Craig B. Larsen, MD, a fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist. He will begin practicing at 2425 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10469 on September 1.

Dr. Larsen was inspired to practice breast surgical oncology because of his aunt. “Before I went to medical school, I had an aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer. Seeing everything she went through and the excellent care she received impacted me,” said Dr. Larsen. “Every step of the way, she was given great information and great care.”

Dr. Larsen has experience with several localizing techniques and oncoplastic closures for partial mastectomies. In addition, he performs both electrocautery and tumescence-based mastectomies. He also enjoys counseling high-risk patients, including those who have genetic mutations.

His unique training and background set him apart from other surgeons. “In a breast surgical oncology fellowship, you learn all of the different techniques to preserve the breast and complete clinical rotations in medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, and pathology.” In addition, he continued, “You learn to address each patient’s needs, what they’re going to go through, and how to guide them.”

Dr. Larsen is excited to provide world-class cancer care to the Bronx’s diverse patient population. He has worked with diverse populations throughout his career, including time spent in Guatemala and Zimbabwe.

Dr. Larsen speaks fluent English and Spanish. He earned his medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco. He completed a general surgery residency at New York Presbyterian-Queens and a fellowship in breast surgical oncology at the Allegheny General Hospital, a large urban facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

To make an appointment with Dr. Larsen, please call (718) 405-0400.

For more information, please visit nybreasthealth.com.

