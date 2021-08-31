Daniel Kyung, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Bayside, NY August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified oncologist-hematologist Daniel Kyung, MD. He will be practicing at 45-64 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Suite 202, Bayside, NY 11361.

NYCBS CEO Jeff Vacirca, MD, said, “We proudly welcome Dr. Kyung to our network of skilled hematology-oncology specialists. His passion for cutting-edge technology, research, and patient-centered care will help us continue to bring world-class cancer care to the community.”

Dr. Kyung is committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate cancer care to Bayside’s diverse patient population and speaks fluent Korean. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the American University of Antigua. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Drexel University/Hahnemann University Hospital and his Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at the University of California, Irvine (UCI).

“I grew up in New York, and I am excited to join NYCBS to build relationships with the patients and the community,” said Dr. Kyung. "My patients will have a partner and guide in me to listen to them and their families during what can be an overwhelming process. They will also have a physician who is wholly committed to providing the best possible care and treatment."

He continued, “I knew early on that I wanted to be in a field where I can help people in a meaningful way and give back to my community. I also like science and technology. Becoming a doctor allowed me to combine these passions to have a gratifying career.”

Before joining NYCBS, he was an assistant clinical professor at UCI and a Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center member, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. In addition, he is an active member of numerous medical societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.

To make an appointment with Dr. Kyung, please call 718-975-6666.

