New York, NY August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nora Sermez is delving further into a direct-to-consumer strategy by partnering with exclusive diamond partners to offer a rare selection of Galaxy salt and pepper diamonds.

The luxury jewelry artist has been featured in Vogue, Glamour and Vanity Fair. By offering Galaxy diamonds, Nora Sermez for the first time, is helping customers access some of the most unique and precious diamonds that have been discarded in the mining trade. These natural diamonds come at half the cost of their typical clear diamond counterpart.

“When people want an engagement ring, they want something that is very unique and nothing is more unique than a Galaxy salt and pepper diamond. Each diamond contains beautiful distinct and curious inclusions, colors and imprints that take your breath away,” says Nora Sermez. For the first time, access hundreds of gems by visiting sermez.com. True to her Canadian roots, all Galaxy diamonds are sourced from the great diamond repository of Northern Canada.

Nora Sermez is an Assyrian-Canadian, multi-disciplinary artist and entrepreneur from Toronto, Canada. Nora’s passion for design started at a young age. Her mom, a former seamstress to award winning bridal gown designer Ines Di Santo, encouraged Nora by supporting her exploration into the arts that eventually led her to be accepted into a leading fine arts and animation program in Canada. In 2018, Nora set up a studio in Scottsdale, Arizona where she now works closely with a small team of master jewelers who have decades of experience crafting jewelry for David Yurman and Tiffany’s. Together, they look to fight the growing trend towards homogeny in the fine jewelry and bridal industries and create timeless pieces that are dainty, but not brittle... elegant, but not unoriginal and imaginative, but not cliche.

