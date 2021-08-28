Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Helps Businesses Across the United States with Its Accelerated Financing Solutions

The NY-based private lender offers quick closing on business funding.

New York, NY August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Capital Partners Fund LLC aims to make the funding process easier and quicker for businesses in NY. The company is known for its affordable loans, great customer service, reliable underwriting, and quick closing.

A representative of the company stated, “If you’re in need of expedited funding solutions, private lending is the way to go! Contrary to conventional bank loans, private loans offer a lot of convenience, flexibility, and tailor-made options. With options like asset-based loans and hard money loans, you can qualify for a bigger amount of loans at a convenient rate. All you need is a decent amount of collateral to secure the amount and a credible credit profile.”

Businesses often find themselves in a crunch when it comes to funding. If a business owner has to strike a deal within the next 24 hours and doesn’t have the right financial resources, they might end up losing a prospective client or project. Unfortunately, it isn’t always possible to qualify for a conventional bank loan on an urgent basis. Bank loans are far more complicated than an individual tends to assume, and the approval process is miserably slow. There are too many pre-requisites, and the paperwork is extensive.

On the contrary, it’s always a more convenient option to get in touch with a private lender like Global Capital Partners Fund LLC to meet any urgent business funding requirements. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is one of the leading private lenders in New York that offers a holistic suite of expedited private lending options for businesses.

The spokesperson continued, “Over the past few years, we have expanded the scope of our services across a wide number of states in the US. Other than New York, we are also offering private lending services to businesses in Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, and a lot more. The rest of the details are on the website.”

The company’s commercial lending ranges from $1MM to $100MM+. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC recently closed a deal worth $16,800,000 in North Carolina and $2,500,000 in Tribeca, NY.

About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC

Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC is a financing and funding provider based in New York City and offers comprehensive commercial and private loans and funds on flexible terms to its clientele. Moreover, the company also specializes in bridge financing, mezzanine property finance, construction loans, and mortgage lending for real estate and business development across the board.

