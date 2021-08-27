Illumeo Hits 1500 Courses

San Jose, CA August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Illumeo is proud to announce that it has exceeded the 1,500 on-demand Courses mark. Illumeo has the largest subscription library of on-demand finance, accounting, audit, and related courses globally. With the assistance of more than 300 practitioner-instructors, Illumeo has built and published more than 12,000 instructional videos comprising more than 1,500 full courses.

Reaching this milestone is all the more impressive as their average course rating is 4.6 out of 5.0 stars. Illumeo was a pioneer of course ratings and reviews in the field of online finance, accounting, audit and related courses, and Illumeo uses every review to make their courses and processes better. Each review is instantly sent to their content team and the instructor of the course, providing instant feedback which Illumeo acts on quickly. With this feedback loop, Illumeo provides both amazing quantity and fantastic quality.

The 1,500-course mark has made Illumeo a tremendous resource to highly experienced corporate clients, accounting and audit firm clients, and individual users alike. Nearly all courses come with a variety of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits via their 28 approved CPE varieties – also more than any provider of on-demand courses in these functional areas. Accounting continuing education is vital for any individual who wants to stay at par with people in the accounting community and be aware of all the latest changes in accounting, tax, and related regulations.

Illumeo expert instructors have an average of 25 years of experience in their professions. Their strict scrutiny of instructors results in the making of high-quality and practical, useful content for hard-working users.

Illumeo's commitment is to continue the rapid growth of their course library while maintaining its unsurpassed quality. In 2021 alone Illumeo has published over 250 brand new courses – that’s more than many other platforms have in total. In addition, Illumeo also leads with their unmatched Competency Assessments and proprietary Course Recommendation Engine, custom Development Plans, leading certifications, and more. Illumeo is thrilled to be able to offer so much value to their clients and users.

Based in Silicon Valley, CA, Illumeo is a specialized learning platform for professionals in Audit, Accounting, Corporate Finance, and Human Resources. The cloud-based Illumeo learning platform provides over 1,500 on-demand courses, thousands of continuing education credit hours, and is used at companies of all sizes, including many of the largest and most successful service organizations and corporations in the world.

