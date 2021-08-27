Dallas Millennial Market Returns to Four Corners Brewery in September

After a tumultuous year and a half for small businesses, the shopping market experience provides an opportunity to reconnect with the local community.

Dallas, TX August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dallas Millennial Market, a family-friendly event that empowers and celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit in our community, is excited to announce its return on September 19, 2021. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Four Corners Brewing in the Cedars district, shoppers can peruse the gifts, apparel and accessories created by talented members of the Dallas community while enjoying a craft beer.

Dallas Millennial Market is a concept created by Rosa Salas in order to give small businesses a platform to showcase their talent. “In addition to the market itself, we at DMM aim to amplify the voices of these creators by offering promotional opportunities like our Instagram Live series, where they can tell their stories,” said Salas. “2020 was such a devastating time for small business owners and we are excited to give them a chance to make a comeback. In the past, we’ve had more than 500 attendees and we hope to see a similar turnout this time around.”

Upon opening applications for vendors, Salas reported receiving more than 150 applications in under two weeks. To accommodate for space the top 60 have been selected to participate.

For the first time, the Dallas Millennial Market will also host a selection of Junior Entrepreneurs, ages 8 through 17, and their businesses, including Jackson (7) and Maddox (8) of Allen Cotton Candy. The team is excited to nurture the talent of young entrepreneurs with this exciting opportunity. Also, the Chihuahua Rescue and Transport (CRT) will be in attendance to join in on the fun with giveaways and even on-site adoptions.

“In addition to our wonderful vendors, we’re excited to welcome our sponsors, which you can learn more about on our Instagram page @dallasmillennialmarket,” said Silvana Massolo, CEO of Advertising Addicts, who has partnered with Salas to rebrand and market the event. “This market is ideal for brands looking to capture the attention of millennial entrepreneurs. Businesses are encouraged to inquire about our sponsorship opportunities by emailing silvana@dallasmillennialmarket.com.”

Dallas Millennial Market will adhere to CDC guidelines and local mandates at the time of the event.

About Dallas Millennial Market

Dallas Millennial Market is a pop-up marketplace designed to bring the community together in celebration of local small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit. Launched in 2019 by Rosa Salas, DMM has grown into a highly-anticipated seasonal event, drawing in more than 500 attendees at a time.

Contact Information:

Boost Public Relations

Kiara McKinney

469-526-3238

Contact via Email

www.boostpublicrelations.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/843489

Press Release Distributed by PR.com