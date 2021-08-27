Principle Photography Has Begun on Pot Waco

According to the movie, "Pot Waco," in 2001, two men were murdered by FBI snipers and nobody noticed.

New York, NY August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Producer and director Steven Hager, most known as the creator of the first Hollywood hip hop movie "Beat Street," has begun filming "Pot Waco," the story of two cannabis activists brutally assassinated by FBI snipers in 2001.

According to the movie, "Pot Waco":

After their teenage son was seized and the local prosecutor began forfeiture litigation on all their assets, the traumatized couple took up arms and announced a Waco-like stand-off. They were hoping to publicize the injustice of the war on cannabis, the landscape on which would shift in a few years.

Unfortunately, this attempt to draw attention and national news to this cause never materialized because a few days later, 9/11 happened, and the story disappeared before reaching the national media.

Hager plans to make the definitive documentary on the incident, and is filming over the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. The project is being shot and edited by Philip Mayall.

Contact Information:

Jessica Waters PR

Jessica Waters

917-494-1068

Contact via Email

stevenhager.net

https://www.facebook.com/jessicawaterspr

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/843498

Press Release Distributed by PR.com