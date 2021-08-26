Windows 10 Laptops Powered by Intel Core i3-1125G4 and Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processors Saved Time in Various Apps, Principled Technologies Study Says

Compared to a laptop powered by an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, these two laptops were more responsive during several real-world tasks.

Durham, NC August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies assessed three Windows 10 laptops in hand-timed tests of responsiveness during tasks in a variety of common apps:

- HP Pavilion x360 14t-dy000 with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

- HP Pavilion x360 14t-dy000 with an Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor

- HP ProBook x360 11 G7 EE with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor

PT found that the laptops with Intel Core processors saved time on many tasks compared to the laptop with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. PT also ran two web-based benchmark tests and found that both Intel Core processor-powered laptops had higher scores than the laptop with the Intel Pentium Silver processor. Better benchmark scores suggest that the two laptops with Intel Core processors would be able to load web pages and web apps in less time.

To learn more about the benefits of using these Intel Core processor-powered Windows 10 laptops in a higher-education setting, read the full report at http://facts.pt/4duk1bg and see the Intel-branded video at http://facts.pt/Es1D2KA.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826371

Press Release Distributed by PR.com