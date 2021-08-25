Amidst Vaccine Hesitancy, Psychologist Offers Solutions to Overcome the Fear of Needles in His New Book

More than one in four people worldwide feel distressed at the sight of a needle. Even worse, many Americans may avoid vaccines strictly out of a fear of the jab. As vaccine hesitancy becomes more of a hot button issue, psychologist Dr. Marty Martin offers practical solutions to overcoming this fear in his new book Conquer Needle Phobia. Here he explains the difference between fear and phobia and outlines researched-backed strategies that individuals can use to get past their hesitancy.

Charleston, SC August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “I’m scared to death of needles!” It’s a common complaint often joked about. But a needle phobia, known as trypanophobia, can have life-threatening side effects. In "Conquer Needle Phobia," Dr. Marty Martin provides science-based solutions to help those that suffer from this phobia overcome the fear and experience the freedom that comes with taking back control of their medical care. At a time when the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more essential, this advice could prove lifesaving.

“How do I know if I have just a healthy fear of needles or an actual phobia?” Martin begins here, helping readers understand their fears and what techniques are available to help them. He organized "Conquer Needle Phobia" to be a toolkit that readers can keep with them to prepare and make it through a medical appointment that involves needles. This includes step-by-step instructions for employing techniques like self-talk, distraction, exposure therapy, and mindfulness. With such practical advice, the book can be used both by individuals and by health care professionals to better navigate needle phobia in patients.

Available as both a Kindle eBook and paperback on Amazon, "Conquer Needle Phobia" was released on August 18, 2021, and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.

About the Author

Not only is Dr. Marty Martin an accomplished Clinical Health Psychologist specializing in phobias and sleep disorders, but he also knows first-hand the terror injections and needles can cause. For years he suffered from the phobia, avoiding medical appointments and procrastinating on visits to the dentist. Martin used the techniques he now teaches others to now fully-tolerate injections and blood draws.

Martin’s work has been recognized by USA Today, The Washington Post and numerous other media. His passion comes from translating his clinical and academic work as a Full Professor at DePaul University into useful training and teaching for practical applications. As the need becomes more pressing, Martin hopes to scale his advice for overcoming needle phobia into a mobile app for use by patients during their doctor’s appointments, dental appointments, or vaccine visits.

Learn more about Dr. Marty Martin at conquerneedlephobia.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.

