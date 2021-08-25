Luminit Automotive Technologies Announces Latest Design Win with North American OEM

Luminit Automotive Technologies' Curved Injection Molded Microstructures are positioned to transform rear combination lights with 3D diffusion technology.

Torrance, CA August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Luminit Automotive Technologies (LAT), a privately-held optics company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, has confirmed a deal with a top-tier automotive lighting supplier for the 2022-2025 production of a major North American-based OEM. A leader in the field of microstructure mastering and fabrication, LAT’s Curved Injection Molded Microstructures will usher in the next generation of automotive lighting for manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers with one optical injection molded microstructure part that diffuses brake, turn, and signal rear lights.

“This is an unprecedented change for the automotive exterior lighting,” notes Luminit Automotive Technology’s President and CEO, Stanley Kao. “We are now able to injection mold a single part for the entire rear combination system (tail, turn indicator, and stop) which not only results in a homogenized appearance but will ultimately save automakers time and assembly costs.”

According to Mr. Kao, LAT’s Curved Injection Molded Microstructure process can record microstructures on all surfaces, so diffusion is consistent from every angle. The multi-axis recording technique of surface relief diffusers offers superior benefits over standard diffusers in eliminating LED hot spots and creating a uniquely uniform appearance without significantly impacting brightness. The highly efficient microstructures are embedded on an AMECA-approved surface, in both 2.5D and 3D, and allow constant power density exposure and more consistent diffusion and angle control throughout the part.

“After years of engineering, our Curved Injection Molded Microstructures are ready to transform the rear combination light design process,” concludes Kao. “When other OEMs see the results, they will likely follow.”

Luminit Automotive Technologies (LAT) LLC is a privately-held, fine optics company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan with additional manufacturing facilities in Kunshan, China and a supporting R&D team in Torrance, California. A leader in the field of microstructure mastering and fabrication, Luminit Automotive Technologies provides lighting and driver assistance solutions for U.S.-, Europe- and Asia-based automakers seeking high optical efficiency solutions.

