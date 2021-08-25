Cape & Islands Occupational Health & Medicine Services Now Open to Individuals and Businesses on Cape Cod

Hyannis, MA August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cape & Islands Occupational Health, a division of Cape Cod Orthopaedics & Physical Therapy, has re-opened in Hyannis. CAIOM can partner with businesses to develop a customized plan to meet the specific needs of companies and their employees. A variety of services are offered, including physicals (DOT, Coast Guard, pre-employment, etc.), immunizations, drug screens, audiology testing, vision testing, workers compensation services, and more.

On-site providers and access to physical therapy and workers' conditioning / Fit For Duty examinations provide a broad variety services.

- Work Related Injury Care & Worker’s Compensation Management

- DOT Testing

- Pre-employment & other required physicals

- Mask Fit & other Occupationally Specific Testing

- Auditory & Vision Testing

- Fitness for Duty (Medical Exam Component)

- Law Enforcement & Fire Service / EMS Specialized Services

- Drug Screening, Breath Alcohol Testing, and Blood/Urine Analysis

- Customized Services

- School & Sport Physicals

- Work-Specific Immunizations

- Blood Draws for Specific Titers

- “How to Lift” Classes

Appointments available Wednesdays through Fridays, 508-771-5770 or joyce@capecodortho.com

Contact Information:

Cape and Islands Occupational Health

Cody Miller

508-771-5770

Contact via Email

joyce@capecodortho.com

