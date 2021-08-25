 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cape & Islands Occupational Health & Medicine Services Now Open to Individuals and Businesses on Cape Cod

PR.com  
August 25, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Hyannis, MA August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cape & Islands Occupational Health, a division of Cape Cod Orthopaedics & Physical Therapy, has re-opened in Hyannis. CAIOM can partner with businesses to develop a customized plan to meet the specific needs of companies and their employees. A variety of services are offered, including physicals (DOT, Coast Guard, pre-employment, etc.), immunizations, drug screens, audiology testing, vision testing, workers compensation services, and more.

On-site providers and access to physical therapy and workers' conditioning / Fit For Duty examinations provide a broad variety services.

- Work Related Injury Care & Worker’s Compensation Management

- DOT Testing

- Pre-employment & other required physicals

- Mask Fit & other Occupationally Specific Testing

- Auditory & Vision Testing

- Fitness for Duty (Medical Exam Component)

- Law Enforcement & Fire Service / EMS Specialized Services

- Drug Screening, Breath Alcohol Testing, and Blood/Urine Analysis

- Customized Services

- School & Sport Physicals

- Work-Specific Immunizations

- Blood Draws for Specific Titers

- “How to Lift” Classes

Appointments available Wednesdays through Fridays, 508-771-5770 or joyce@capecodortho.com

Contact Information:
Cape and Islands Occupational Health
Cody Miller
508-771-5770
Contact via Email
joyce@capecodortho.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/843259

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com