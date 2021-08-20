Tempe Fashion Week's inaugural Fashion Show will take place in the heart of Tempe at the ASU Sun Devil Stadium in the San Tan Ford Club on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Tempe, AZ August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tempe Fashion Week will take place in the heart of Tempe at the ASU Sun Devil Stadium in the San Tan Ford Club on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Tempe Fashion Week is excited to bring something new to the Fashion industry in Arizona. Tempe Fashion Week will not follow the traditional guidelines and instead will be dynamic, innovative and inclusive. The focus is on Designers, Vendors, Sponsors and their success. Haute Couture Agency has sent many models to the castings.

The state of the art venue capacity is 600 and 400-450 guests are expected to attend, with about 150 backstage staff, including models, hair and make-up artists, stylists, designers, etc. Guests will have the option to purchase general admission, VIP tickets, or VIP tickets plus the after-party.

Tempe Fashion Week is working directly with Luxe & City, F.A.B.R.I.C. and other sponsors such as Vo Signature Spa who have the similar goal of inclusion and diversity, to create the best fashion experience in Arizona and to grow in the future to a multiple day event. Tempe Fashion Week is also working with VIP TV to be broadcast Live on a network available on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Roku, etc.

Upcoming promotional events for Tempe Fashion Week include the following:

- Launch Party presented by Vo Signature Spa on Saturday, August 21 at the Clayton House

- Model rehearsals on Sunday, August 29; Sunday, September 12; and Sunday, September 19 at F.A.B.R.I.C. in Tempe

- Media Day on September 26

About Tempe Fashion Week:

Tempe Fashion Week was created in 2020 by the owner of Haute Couture Agency to provide the Valley with an innovative Fashion experience focused on quality, inclusion, and diversity. Tempe Fashion Week’s inaugural fashion show is scheduled for October 2, 2021 with plans to hold two fashion shows per year.

For more information, contact the Founder and Media Contact Sebastien Verstraet at contact@tempefashionweek.com or (480) 438-2988.

Contact Information:

Tempe Fashion Week

Sebastien Verstraet

(480) 438-2988

Contact via Email

tempefashionweek.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/843087

Press Release Distributed by PR.com