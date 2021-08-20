SpaceToday.com Launches New Space Website

Yonkers, NY August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The much awaited launch of the new SpaceToday.com website is here. "With the growth and visibility of space activities occurring on a daily basis, the launch of our new website represents the maturation of this exciting industry," explains it's founder.

SpaceToday.com now offers the latest space news as well as community forums, launch updates, and stock and business information.

Check out the new SpaceToday.com for your daily space news and information.

Space Holdings, LLC operates the SpaceToday.com website, a space news and information publication. With news updated daily, SpaceToday.com also offers a discussion forum and a growing set of features covering the space industry.

