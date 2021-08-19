UpSpring® Launches New U.Siip Line of Water Enhancers for Moms

UpSpring LLC, maker of clinically-backed health and wellness solutions for all stages of mom-hood, today announced it has launched U.Siip Water Enhancers with 4 key electrolytes specifically formulated for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Hydration during pregnancy is important because mom and baby’s health depend on it. For baby, the amount of water mom drinks impacts the volume of blood and amniotic fluid that surrounds baby to help keep them healthy. For expecting moms, good hydration supports digestion and blood flow, circulating nutrients to where they need to go and flushing the body of waste, preventing issues such as constipation. It is recommended for pregnant women to aim for drinking 10 glasses of water per day. After birth and while breastfeeding, mom’s hydration needs increase even more to about 13 glasses of water per day. Now that’s a lot of water!

New U.Siip Water Enhancers combine four electrolytes into a refreshing drink mix to support hydration and make water less boring. U.Siip is available in two plant-based flavors, Lemon Lime and Citrus Ginger, and is vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.

“Many electrolyte drink mixes are made for athletes who exercise, but U.Siip was formulated for pregnant and breastfeeding women with less sugar and lower levels of sodium and potassium,” says Lisa Dispensa, Registered Dietitian and Upspring Medical Director. “Electrolytes are essential nutrients that help lock water into the body and require daily replacement. We thoughtfully crafted our U.Siip formulations with electrolyte levels that are safe for expecting and nursing moms to restore, replenish and support hydration.”

A healthy diet along with regular intake of water throughout the day with adequate levels of electrolytes supports proper functioning of the body which supports wellness. U.Siip intentionally does not contain high levels of electrolytes but rather a balance of 4 key electrolytes to optimize nutrients mom gets from her diet.

Water is life and U.Siip provides moms with a clean water enhancer to support proper hydration to and through motherhood. Learn more at tryusiip.com

About Upspring and U.Siip:

Upspring is on a mission to support every stage of momhood with zero-compromise innovations. U.Siip is part of a new sub brand, U by Upspring, a family of digital-first innovations designed to meet mom even earlier in her journey and walk alongside her for the first 1000 days. U.Siip Water Enhancers are the first products to launch in the U by Upspring line of products.

