Carisk Partners Announces Two Promotions and Welcomes a New Hire

Miami, FL August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce two promotions and one addition to the team this summer. Sally Balioni has been promoted to Vice President of Sales of Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse, Katie Meister, LPN has been promoted to Director of Clinical Operations of Carisk Outcomes, and Dr. Steven Walton has joined Carisk as Medical Director of Carisk Outcomes.

Sally Balioni originally joined Carisk as Sales Manager for Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse (CiC) in 2018 and quickly demonstrated extraordinary competencies that led to greater responsibilities and advancement to Vice President of Sales in 2021. With this promotion, Sally will continue to be responsible for expanding the CiC provider network while developing new strategies and relationships with large provider networks, billing companies and software developers. Sally has been instrumental in the CiC growth and has proven to be an example to her team and the company as a whole.

Katie Meister, LPN originally joined Carisk in 2019 as a Care Coordinator and was quickly promoted to a Manager. Meister has demonstrated her ability to build a team and develop standard operational processes, as well as work with system developers to ensure automation. Meister also developed a care coordination training module so that as each Care Coordinator is onboarded with Carisk, he or she has a one-on-one teaching/training experience. Katie’s outstanding performance as a mentor and leader continues to foster our tremendous growth in the Outcomes business.

Steven Walton, DO is a dedicated physician with over 7 years of experience in physical medicine and rehabilitation, specifically post-acute care including inpatient rehabilitation, subacute rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation and home health care services.

Dr. Walton has extensive experience and training in utilization management, consultative care, neurorehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, polytrauma rehabilitation and non-surgical musculoskeletal care, providing health care services to a diverse patient population with varying degrees of medical complexity and disease states.

Prior to joining Carisk, Dr. Walton led an interdisciplinary team focused on increasing the rate of return of functional ability, improving length of stay efficiency, discharge planning and decreasing rate of readmission to the acute care setting. Dr. Walton believes in the importance of patient advocacy. He maintains excellent rapport with patients and effective communication with family members of patients, other health care providers, colleagues, and all ancillary staff members.

In his role as Medical Director at Carisk, Dr. Walton will oversee the Carisk Outcomes physician team and clinical program development. Dr. Walton will report to Dr. Alana Letourneau, Chief Clinical Strategy Officer.

Dr. Walton earned his medical degree at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey – SOM and completed his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX.

About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s end-to-end combined solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery, complex catastrophic cases and MBHO services. Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery program guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of quality care by applying best practices and a patient-centered approach to manage complex challenges for the Group Health, Casualty and Auto markets. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

