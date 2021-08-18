Mission Microwave Continues Support of Tactical Terminal Upgrade Programs

Mission Microwave's High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers are replacing legacy Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTA) on a large fleet of transportable SATCOM Terminals.

Cypress, CA August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC, a manufacturer of highly efficient Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Upconverters (BUCs) has received follow-on orders from a government contractor to provide Ku and Ka-band Block Upconverters (BUCs) as components of complex SATCOM transportable terminals in support of the US Army. This third order for the ongoing program is valued at $6 million. At the completion of this third tranche of BUCs, the program will be roughly one-third complete.

“Mission Microwave worked closely with one of the industry’s leading system integrators of these large transportable terminals to complete the certification cycle; allowing the replacement of Ku-band and Ka-band TWT BUCs with Mission’s MOAB Ku-band 400 watt BUC and Titan 200 watt Ka-band Solid State BUCs. Now that the authorization has been completed by the government program office, the value proposition of smaller, lighter and highly efficient high power Solid State amplifiers are available to the critical elements of the Army’s SATCOM terminal network. We look forward to continuing this progress with higher power capabilities on our customers’ new transportable terminals in the near future,” said Francis Auricchio, President and CEO of Mission Microwave.

Mission’s signature Stinger, Javelin, Titan, and MOAB products have been designed into families of terminals across X-, Ku- and Ka-band frequencies, and are the high power product of choice for tactical end-users. The common form factor and interfaces of these products allows SATCOM terminal designers to create flexible platforms, eliminating the need to re-engineer the implementation when missions change.

About Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

Mission Microwave Technologies brings revolutionary design for RF (Radio Frequency) and microwave electronics, supporting ground-based, airborne, and space-based applications. Using the latest in semiconductor technology, Mission Microwave's focus is to minimize the size, weight, and power (SWaP) for these critical applications, while providing its customers with the best possible reliability. Mission Microwave sets the new standard for design, performance, and reliability.

